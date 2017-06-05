Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert was an emotional and powerful event, with a huge number of stars taking to the stage to honour all those affected by the 22 May attack. But there was one very special tribute that almost completely passed fans by. US singer Katy Perry not only performed on the night, but she also found another unique way to honour the victims – through her stage outfit. The back of Katy's dress was covered with photos of the 22 people who lost their lives in the atrocity.

Katy Perry's One Love Manchester dress featured photos of the 22 terror attack victims

A handful of eagle-eyed viewers did spot the poignant detail, and took to Twitter to praise the 32-year-old star. "@katyperry's dress honouring those who lost their lives. Such a small, yet touching tribute," one wrote. Another added: "I think Katy Perry had pictures of the victims on the back of her dress. I'm crying." A third added: "Katy Perry had all the victims' faces in the shape of a heart on the back of her dress. What an angel."

Katy performed her hit tracks Roar and Part of Me at Sunday's tribute concert, and she gave an emotional speech to the 50,000-strong crowd. "It's not always easy to choose love, is it? Especially in moments like these. It can be the most difficult thing to do," she said. "But love conquers fears and love conquers hate. And this love you choose will give you strength and it's our greatest power."