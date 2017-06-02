She is one of the world's most in-demand supermodels, so it's no wonder Bella Hadid has been picked to represent Dior's latest beauty campaign. The 20-year-old was preened to perfection as she headed to the Dior x Sephora event to celebrate the launch of Diorshow Pump 'N' Volume Mascara in Los Angeles, on Thursday. She showed off her toned curves in a cute little dress, which featured statement stitching and a sheer bodice with balconette detailing.

Bella Hadid was preened to perfection at the Dior x Sephora event on Thursday

Her sun-kissed features were accentuated with winged eyeliner, a slick of black mascara, a touch of brown bronzer and a pale pink lip shade, which flattered her striking complexion perfectly. Bella's brunette hair was styled to one side and swept up at the back, while she kept her accessorises to a minimum.

STORY: Bella Hadid talks Dior skincare, Gigi & handling the pressure of fame

Bella, the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid, recently opened up to TV presenter Laura Jackson about her dedicated skin routine as she promoted the new Pump 'N' Volume Mascara in London. When quizzed about her beauty inspiration, the Victoria's Secret replied: "All of the 90s supermodels - the most beautiful girls in the world. Make-up has always been super-sensual to me… Always bringing out the cheekbones, around the eyes and a good brow - that’s always what I looked up to."

Her sun-kissed features were accentuated

STORY: Bella Hadid gets candid about life in the spotlight

Since working with Dior, Bella confessed that her make-up routine has become a lot more sophisticated as she shares various beauty secrets with her mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. She added: "My mum has taught me to look after my skin and my sister has educated me on contouring but we are all learning together. Mum has always had beautiful lashes and skin. For a while she wasn't wearing make-up as she wasn't well but now she is back on it and asking me for tips."

SEE HERE FOR MORE FASHION NEWS...