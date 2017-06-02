Kendall Jenner stayed one step ahead of the fashion pack as she stepped out in a Self Portrait playsuit that has yet to hit stores on Thursday. The model showed off her unique street style in a checked ruffled playsuit from the popular label's AW17 collection for an outing in New York.

The long ruffle-sleeved playsuit, featuring off-the-shoulder detailing and a belted waist, made its debut in the brand's New York Fashion Week Show in February. Kendall styled hers unbuttoned over a bodysuit from Kendall + Kylie, the fashion label she shares with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 19.

Kendall Jenner wore a Self Portrait playsuit in New York

The rainbow trim bodysuit is available on the siblings' website for $145 (around £112) and is made from a lightweight ribbed knit that is ideal for the rising temperatures in New York. Kendall completed the look with a Louis Vuitton bum bag, white lace up trainers and sunglasses.

It continues an impressive style streak for the 21-year-old, who was pictured enjoying a day out with friend Gigi Hadid earlier this week. The pair rocked the off-duty model look to perfection, with Kendall wearing a roll neck long-sleeved T-shirt and oversized boyfriend jeans, while Gigi showcased her slim physique in a black crop top and skinny jeans with Reebok trainers.

The model styled the look with a Kendall + Kylie bodysuit

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had spent the past week at Cannes Film Festival along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Once again her style attracted plenty of attention during her time on the French Riviera, with the siblings surprising fans by wearing swimwear from British high-street brand Lipsy. Kendall and Kourtney posed on board a yacht in sequin-adorned bikinis in contrasting shades of turquoise and pink, which are available to buy as a set for just £46.

The budget-friendly beachwear was a remarkable contrast to the magnificent Giambattista Valli gown and Jimmy Choo heels Kendall wore for the screening of 120 Beats per Minute, proving she can rock both high end and high street pieces with ease.

