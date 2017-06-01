Liam Payne and Cheryl are the doting new parents to baby Bear, who they welcomed back in March. And it seems that they have wasted no time in stocking their two-month-old's wardrobe with luxury pieces. Talking to The Sun, Liam said: "He is decked out. He’s got little baby Yeezys," referring to musician and designer Kayne West's ultra-cool trainers. Continuing, he revealed: "He's already got his little Gucci baby clothes."

Liam Payne and Cheryl's baby Bear is one stylish baby

Online, Gucci Baby's current collection boasts a sweet selection of cashmere and cotton sleepsuits in creams, greys and navy blue hues. There are also plenty of fun, summer-ready pieces, including a knitted overall adorned with a rainbow, teeny polo shirts and bomber jackets.

Coincidently, there are even sleepsuits emblazoned with a cute vintage-style bear pattern, coming in both navy and yellow, and blue and cream - swoon. There is no doubt that with two stylish parents, and a designer wardrobe to match, baby Bear will be an impeccably dressed infant as he grows up.

Liam and Cheryl are always spotted looking fabulous

Although Cheryl has kept a low profile since welcoming their baby, the duo were pictured together back in November looking fabulous. Then pregnant, the mum-to-be worked a cool, laid back look in a khaki jumper dress, in which she teamed with a feminine tailored black coat and a pair of knee-high leg lengthening boots with a small heel.

Beauty-wise, the singer highlighted her glowy complexion with a touch of peach-hued blush, outlined her dark brown eyes with liner and layers of mascara, and completed her look with a vibrant red lip and perfectly groomed brow. Her glossy brown hair was sweeped back in a laid-back updo.

Meanwhile, Liam looked dapper in a smart black double breasted jacket with silver buttons, a pair of black skinny jeans and, mirroring his girlfriend, a pair of boots.

Liam and Cheryl welcomed baby Bear back in March

After a fan commented on Liam's 'fresh' appearance while taking part in a Facebook Live earlier in the month, the style-conscious singer credited his hairdresser, Larry. "My secret is sat in the corner over here, he's Larry King (hairdresser)." Before signing off, Liam said hello to Bear, just in case he was watching. "I'm not very good at this technological stuff, since I've become a father I've become very bad at this kind of thing. Hi Bear, if you are watching!"

