Pippa Middleton’s £210 Orla Kiely blouse
Pippa Middleton stepped out in Darwin wearing Orla Kiely's £210 lace-adorned blouse - a perfect choice for a summer honeymoon
While honeymooning with husband James Matthews, Pippa Middleton has looked ever so stylish. Today, the pair swapped Sydney for sun-drenched Darwin and Pippa stepped out wearing a pretty white tie-neck design from Irish designer Orla Kiely. The broderie anglaise paisley cotton bell blouse costs £210 and has sold out on the brand’s website already.
Pippa wearing her Orla Kiely lace blouse in Darwin
Pippa teamed her Orla Kiely top with skinny jeans, a pair of espadrille sandals by Castaner and a straw basket-style bag by SensiStudio. Among the other ensembles she’s stepped out in are a number of printed dresses from American label Kate Spade New York – she wore a £380 floral-print mini dress by the brand for a date night dinner in Sydney on Wednesday evening. The brand is one of Pippa’s go-to summer labels.
Pippa chose a Kate Spade New York dress for an elegant lunch in Sydney on Wednesday
“Pippa is the quintessential Kate Spade New York girl – she is quick, curious, playful and strong!” a spokesperson for the brand told HELLO! “She’s an interesting woman leading an interesting life. It's so exciting to see Pippa adding a feminine, whimsical Kate Spade New York touch to her honeymoon wardrobe.”
Pippa and her husband James Matthews at the ParaSnowBall at London's Hurlingham Club
The 33-year-old wore another monochrome Kate Spade New York dress for an elegant lunch in Sydney earlier on Wednesday. The Bea stripe talita dress features all-over stripes, a belted waist and playful tassel detailing – Pippa teamed it with the Lottie bag from quintessentially British brand Aspinal of London, priced at £425, and a pair of black and cream espadrille sandals.
Pippa tends to go for a polished, ladylike look with a nod to playful dressing. She looked stunning at the recent ParaSnowBall at London’s Hurlingham Club just days before her wedding. Dressed in a floor-length lace design that showcased her figure, she elevated her get-up with a pair of statement sandals and carried a stylish metallic silver clutch bag.
