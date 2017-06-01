shirt

Pippa Middleton’s £210 Orla Kiely blouse

Pippa Middleton stepped out in Darwin wearing Orla Kiely's £210 lace-adorned blouse - a perfect choice for a summer honeymoon

While honeymooning with husband James Matthews, Pippa Middleton has looked ever so stylish. Today, the pair swapped Sydney for sun-drenched Darwin and Pippa stepped out wearing a pretty white tie-neck design from Irish designer Orla Kiely. The broderie anglaise paisley cotton bell blouse costs £210 and has sold out on the brand’s website already.

Pippa Middleton wearing her Orla Kiely in Darwin

Pippa wearing her Orla Kiely lace blouse in Darwin

Pippa teamed her Orla Kiely top with skinny jeans, a pair of espadrille sandals by Castaner and a straw basket-style bag by SensiStudio. Among the other ensembles she’s stepped out in are a number of printed dresses from American label Kate Spade New York – she wore a £380 floral-print mini dress by the brand for a date night dinner in Sydney on  Wednesday evening. The brand is one of Pippa’s go-to summer labels.

Pippa Middleton in Kate Spade New York

Pippa chose a Kate Spade New York dress for an elegant lunch in Sydney on Wednesday

“Pippa is the quintessential Kate Spade New York girl – she is quick, curious, playful and strong!” a spokesperson for the brand told HELLO! “She’s an interesting woman leading an interesting life. It's so exciting to see Pippa adding a feminine, whimsical Kate Spade New York touch to her honeymoon wardrobe.”

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa and her husband James Matthews at the ParaSnowBall at London's Hurlingham Club

The 33-year-old wore another monochrome Kate Spade New York dress for an elegant lunch in Sydney earlier on Wednesday. The Bea stripe talita dress features all-over stripes, a belted waist and playful tassel detailing – Pippa teamed it with the Lottie bag from quintessentially British brand Aspinal of London, priced at £425, and a pair of black and cream espadrille sandals.

Pippa tends to go for a polished, ladylike look with a nod to playful dressing. She looked stunning at the recent ParaSnowBall at London’s Hurlingham Club just days before her wedding. Dressed in a floor-length lace design that showcased her figure, she elevated her get-up with a pair of statement sandals and carried a stylish metallic silver clutch bag.

 

