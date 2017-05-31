Pixie Geldof dresses down in T-shirt and jeans for ALEXACHUNG collection reveal

Pixie Geldof supported her friend Alexa Chung's brand new fashion collection ALEXACHUNG at the London launch and collection reveal on Tuesday. Dressed in one of Alexa's creative T-shirts tucked into a pair of light blue jeans, Pixie looked fantastic in her relaxed look. Alexa's launch took place at the Aviary Bar, and she was also joined by Daisy Lowe, Henry Holland and Natasha Lyonne.

Pixie posed with Daisy

Pixie's light pink T-shirt was adorned with a drawing of Beatles band member George Harrison, and the description for the cute tee on Alexa's website reads: "As The Beatles once said, all you need is love. If you're struggling with the actual love bit at present, you can at least honour George Harrison wearing the colour of love." She posed with Daisy, who wore a long polka dot black and white skirt with a T-shirt that read "Double-trouble", and matched the look with a pair of red heels. The new collection boasts of having an idiosyncratic sense of style and extension design and is priced from £85 to £1500. The pieces will be available from retailers worldwide including Selfridges, Net-A-Porter and Alexa's own website.

Coming in hot. Jason looks guilty. Join us at ALEXACHUNG.COM 8pm BST A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on May 30, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Alexa has previously opened up about becoming a fashion designer, telling Vogue: "I'm from a family of designers, so this feels very natural to me. And I veered into TV, but always end up in fashion one way or another. I suppose, even though I didn't get in to Saint Martins, I managed to leapfrog the process." She told the Observer: "I'm told about the influence I have, but it's not me - it's Alexa Chung. It does make it difficult to shop, though. I walk around thinking, 'everything's a bit samey.' Then I realise that the stuff I think is samey - like the saturation of Peter Pan collars - comes from me."