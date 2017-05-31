Pixie Geldof dresses down in T-shirt and jeans for ALEXACHUNG collection reveal
Alexa Chung celebrated the launch of her new collection with Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof supported her friend Alexa Chung's brand new fashion collection ALEXACHUNG at the London launch and collection reveal on Tuesday. Dressed in one of Alexa's creative T-shirts tucked into a pair of light blue jeans, Pixie looked fantastic in her relaxed look. Alexa's launch took place at the Aviary Bar, and she was also joined by Daisy Lowe, Henry Holland and Natasha Lyonne.
Pixie posed with Daisy
Pixie's light pink T-shirt was adorned with a drawing of Beatles band member George Harrison, and the description for the cute tee on Alexa's website reads: "As The Beatles once said, all you need is love. If you're struggling with the actual love bit at present, you can at least honour George Harrison wearing the colour of love." She posed with Daisy, who wore a long polka dot black and white skirt with a T-shirt that read "Double-trouble", and matched the look with a pair of red heels. The new collection boasts of having an idiosyncratic sense of style and extension design and is priced from £85 to £1500. The pieces will be available from retailers worldwide including Selfridges, Net-A-Porter and Alexa's own website.
Alexa has previously opened up about becoming a fashion designer, telling Vogue: "I'm from a family of designers, so this feels very natural to me. And I veered into TV, but always end up in fashion one way or another. I suppose, even though I didn't get in to Saint Martins, I managed to leapfrog the process." She told the Observer: "I'm told about the influence I have, but it's not me - it's Alexa Chung. It does make it difficult to shop, though. I walk around thinking, 'everything's a bit samey.' Then I realise that the stuff I think is samey - like the saturation of Peter Pan collars - comes from me."
