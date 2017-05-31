Pippa Middleton has looked incredibly fashion-forward recently. Having just tied the knot to hedge fund manager James Matthews, the pair are now away on their honeymoon and Pippa’s warm weather wardrobe is making us very envious. Among the ensembles she’s stepped out in are a number of printed dresses from American label Kate Spade New York. The brand is one of Pippa’s go-to summer labels.

Pippa looked ever so elegant in the monochrome design by Kate Spade New York

She chose a monochrome Kate Spade New York style for an elegant lunch in Sydney on Wednesday. The Bea stripe talita dress features all-over stripes, a belted waist and playful tassel detailing – Pippa teamed it with the Lottie bag from quintessentially British brand Aspinal of London, priced at £425, and a pair of black and cream espadrille sandals.

The 33-year-old looking suitably stylish in Sydney with her husband James Matthews

On Monday the 33-year-old strolled along a beach on Tetiaroa - an idyllic atoll in sun-drenched French Polynesia - wearing a bright blue and white poplin dress with a Moroccan-inspired print. The summer-ready design is none other than Kate Spade New York’s lantern poplin flounce dress which can be purchased for £335 and looks great with a pair of simple leather sandals.

You can emulate Pippa's style by purchasing the lantern poplin flounce dress from Kate Spade New York for £335

Pippa tends to go for a polished, ladylike look with a nod to playful dressing. She looked stunning at the recent ParaSnowBall at London’s Hurlingham Club just days before her wedding. Dressed in a floor-length lace design that showcased her figure, she elevated her get-up with a pair of statement sandals and carried a stylish metallic silver clutch bag.

Kate wore a floral-print Kate Spade New York shirtdress in October 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of the striking designs by Kate Spade New York. To mark World Mental Health Day in London in October she wore a long-sleeved pink silk shirtdress with a beautiful rose motif. Her sophisticated get-up was completed with a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi stilettos.

