Fashion house Dolce and Gabbana have released a summer dress named after the Duchess of Cambridge. The ‘Middleton Bow-embellished Cady Midi Dress’ is currently on sale at net-a-porter.com for £2,150. Kate first wore the emerald green dress by the Italian designers last September when she joined her husband Prince William on a visit to Canada. The Duchess wore a custom-made version without the original gold embroidery and looked stunning in the smart, floaty design. Her look was clearly a hit with fans, as Dolce and Gabbana have re-released the dress minus the embroidery and in a fresh, white colour. They’ve even named the elegant outfit after Kate!

Kate wears Dolce and Gabbana and the white 'Middleton' dress

The dress is available in both green and white on net-a-porter.com in both white and green and is sure to sell out fast as royal fans seek to copy Kate’s style. The website writes that the dress is the perfect outfit to wear to spring events with metallic heels. The top part of the dress has pearlescent buttons with a neat bow, giving the dress a formal feel. The skirt section is underpinned with a silk-blend slip which flatters the figure. The sleeves are puffed and the seams are stitched, which contributes to an overall 40s look to the dress. The material is a combination of viscose, acetate, silk and cotton.

READ: Pippa Middleton and Kate inspire stunning wedding sketches - see them here

The white 'Middleton' dress by D&G

Last week the Duchess of Cambridge joined the Queen and Prince Philip at the first day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Kate, 35, once again wore a striking green mid-length dress, adorned with a white floral print. She wore her brunette hair up in a stylish side-sweep ponytail and accessorised with emerald drop earrings and nude court shoes.

The Duchess at the Chelsea Flower Show this week

We wonder if Kate will wear the new white version of her dress this summer to one of her royal engagements. It’s a pricey outfit at £2,150, especially when you factor in shoes a clutch bag and accessories. Keep your eye out for more affordable copy-cat versions on the high street.