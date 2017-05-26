Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are never ones to shy away from the spotlight, and their latest high jinks certainly attracted plenty of attention. A photo that Kendall posted on her Instagram feed on Thursday shows the sisters posing for the camera aboard an incredible yacht in Cannes wearing sequin-adorned bikinis in contrasting shades of turquoise and pink from British brand Lipsy.

The statement swimwear designs feature all-over sequins and are just the thing for adding an instant dose of glam to your beach or poolside look. The top – priced at £28 - is cut in a figure-flattering halter-neck style and the coordinating bottoms are priced at just £18. Kendall teamed her head-turning aqua-hued style with a pair of dark sunglasses while Kourtney went accessory-free.

Kendall shared another snap earlier in the day of her lounging aboard the very same yacht dressed in a cool all-white look, with Kourtney to one side of her and actress Anna Schafer on the other. 21-year-old Kendall rocked a bright white swimsuit, a white tuxedo-style jacket with contrasting black piping and aviator sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner dazzled in a Giambattista Valli gown at the screening of 120 Beats per Minute

Earlier this week the model turned heads at Cannes Film Festival, arriving to the screening of 120 Beats per Minute in a magnificent Giambattista Valli gown with an elegant sweeping train. She accessorised with a pair of sky-high Jimmy Choo sandals, semi-sheer socks and glittering statement earrings.

It’s been a busy week for Kendall. Last week she joined fellow models Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and Heidi Klum on the catwalk at Naomi Campbell’s annual Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show. The star also sent pulses racing with the unveiling of her new La Perla campaign, shot by celebrated photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

