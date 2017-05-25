hoo

Holly Willoughby wows in a beautiful £39 sunshine-yellow dress from Warehouse

Holly Willoughby looked summer-ready in a photograph she shared on Instagram, dressed in a bright yellow number from British fashion label Warehouse

by hellofashion.com /

Holly Willoughby is a true ray of sunshine, and she gave us a serious case of outfit envy on Thursday when she shared a photograph of her dressed in a vivid yellow design from British high street label Warehouse. The presenter teamed the eye-catching number with a pair of nude-toned stiletto sandals and an ear-to-ear smile.

Her summer-ready pleated dress is just the thing for sun-drenched days and can be bought from Warehouse for a snip at £39 - the affordable brand also have the same short-sleeved, tie-waist silhouette in fuchsia and punchy coral.

STORY: Holly Willoughby wears £110 dress from Phase Eight

Holly looked gorgeous as ever in the social media snap, wearing her centre-parted blonde hair down in tonged waves. She went for her usual pared-back yet polished make-up look, keeping things nice and simple with a luminous base, a smoky eye, plenty of mascara and a touch of pink lipstick.

The stylish presenter favours form-fitting, feminine designs and often wears high street pieces

Many of us would love to take a leaf out of Holly’s book when it comes to style. The star likes to mix things up fashion-wise and many of her favourite pieces feature striking prints in vibrant, statement-making colours.

We love that the fashion-forward This Morning presenter shares her outfit photos on Instagram, taking the time to note where each piece is from - many of the looks she posts on social media sell out within a matter of hours.

 

Good morning... today's look on @thismorning is from @beautiful_soulxx #HWStyle💁✨

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

 

She stepped out in a botanical-print midi dress from Beautiful Soul London on Wednesday teamed with the same pair of neutral-coloured sandals, and last week Holly wore a beautiful floral applique dress from British brand Hope & Ivy.

 

See how to dress like Holly Willoughby this summer...

 

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below