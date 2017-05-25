Holly Willoughby is a true ray of sunshine, and she gave us a serious case of outfit envy on Thursday when she shared a photograph of her dressed in a vivid yellow design from British high street label Warehouse. The presenter teamed the eye-catching number with a pair of nude-toned stiletto sandals and an ear-to-ear smile.

Her summer-ready pleated dress is just the thing for sun-drenched days and can be bought from Warehouse for a snip at £39 - the affordable brand also have the same short-sleeved, tie-waist silhouette in fuchsia and punchy coral.

Holly looked gorgeous as ever in the social media snap, wearing her centre-parted blonde hair down in tonged waves. She went for her usual pared-back yet polished make-up look, keeping things nice and simple with a luminous base, a smoky eye, plenty of mascara and a touch of pink lipstick.

The stylish presenter favours form-fitting, feminine designs and often wears high street pieces

Many of us would love to take a leaf out of Holly’s book when it comes to style. The star likes to mix things up fashion-wise and many of her favourite pieces feature striking prints in vibrant, statement-making colours.

We love that the fashion-forward This Morning presenter shares her outfit photos on Instagram, taking the time to note where each piece is from - many of the looks she posts on social media sell out within a matter of hours.

Good morning... today's look on @thismorning is from @beautiful_soulxx #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 24, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

She stepped out in a botanical-print midi dress from Beautiful Soul London on Wednesday teamed with the same pair of neutral-coloured sandals, and last week Holly wore a beautiful floral applique dress from British brand Hope & Ivy.

