Kate embraced the floral theme at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, stepping out in a striking dark green Rochas number. Cut in a feminine silhouette, the cap-sleeved design fell just below her knee and featured an all-over botanical motif as well as soft pleating to the skirt.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY...

The Duchess of Cambridge embraced her inner gardener on Monday

The £1,500 silk creation is from the Rochas Pre-Fall collection and has since sold out online. The 35-year-old completed her garden-inspired look with nude-hued heeled pumps and a pair of green onyx-encrusted Monica Vinader ‘Siren Wire’ earrings priced at £125.

STORY: How Pippa’s wedding dress compares to Kate’s

She wore her glossy dark hair in a voluminous high ponytail and in terms of make-up Kate went for her signature flawless base and subtly smoky eye. A defined brow and a swipe of soft pink lipstick pulled her beauty look together nicely.

Kate gravitates towards tailored, feminine silhouettes and the Rochas number she wore on Monday is no exception

It was the Duchess’ first public engagement since her younger sister, Pippa, got married in a beautiful ceremony in Englefield on Saturday. Kate chose to wear an understated powder-pink ensemble by British designer Alexander McQueen to the wedding, accessorising with a pair of neutral-toned court shoes, a rose-adorned headpiece and special edition earrings by Kiki McDonough.

For Pippa's wedding Kate chose a blush-pink dress by Alexander McQueen

Just six years ago Kate walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey, dressed in a custom-made bridal gown by the highly-lauded British fashion house. The dress, designed by the label’s creative director Sarah Burton, became truly iconic in a matter of hours. Her beguiling wedding day look was finished with a dazzling Cartier halo tiara and a veil expertly crafted at the Royal School of Needlework.

See the blush-pink look that Kate wore to Pippa’s wedding on Saturday…