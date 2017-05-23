Rosie Huntington-Whiteley channelled a radiant goddess as she celebrated her baby shower over the weekend. The former Victoria's Secret Angel, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Jason Statham, was exquisite from head-to-toe in a white, flowing dress by Self-Portrait. Rosie was the epitome of elegance in the off-the-shoulder Lace Trimmed Bardot Maxi Dress, which featured a draped, trapeze silhouette and an extended train. The gorgeous item is currently available online for £500.

Rosie, 30, accessorised with oversized shades and left her blonde hair loose over her shoulders. The model mum-to-be celebrated the imminent birth of her baby with more than 30 guests, who sat down for an alfresco meal. Photos on Instagram show a singular long table decorated with pink and white roses and flowers, and gilded silverware. Naked cakes with white frosting were on the menu.

Rosie reveals her biggest beauty mishap

The elaborate get-together was held in Los Angeles in an undisclosed location. Rosie posed with several guests in front of an ivy wall, including celebrity yoga specialist Claire Grieve who wrote on Instagram: "Such a beautiful day filled with love for my gorgeous bestie and mummy to be." Rosie looked ethereal cradling her large baby bump.

The gorgeous English Rose is due any day now. She and Jason, 49, announced the news in February. At the time, the pregnant model shared a beautiful picture of herself relaxing on the beach with the caption: "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x."

Last month Rosie thanked fans, family and friends for their well wishes on her 30th birthday. She wrote: "My heart feels full of warmth and love turning 30 today! Being that it's such a milestone I can't help but look back, reflect and smile on all that life has brought me, whilst looking forward to the future and feeling as if life is just about to begin."

She added: "I am so grateful for all the incredible moments I have lived so far but mostly for all the people that I've met who have touched my heart along the way and for love and joy in my life today with my beautiful family and friends. Bye Bye 20's you were hot, hello 30's can't wait to see what you got in store for me!! #JustGettingStarted#1987."