All the details on Princess Charlotte’s £500 wedding look

Princess Charlotte looked as pretty as a picture as she fulfilled her important role as bridesmaid on her aunt Pippa Middleton’s big day on Saturday, with all eyes on her ultra-sweet outfit. And now we can confirm that it is possible to replicate her exact outfit, for over £500. Whilst details of her dress were known on the big day, it's only now that it has been revealed that the talent behind her shoes was bespoke British company Papouelli London. The gorgeous blush pink ‘Angelica Grosgrain’ leather design retails at £69, and come in a range of colourwaves, including grey patent, yellow leather and red patent. The Mary-Jane style features a pretty strap with a popper button – making it easy for little ones to fasten themselves.

Charlotte looked ultra-adorable in her wedding outfit on Pippa's big day

Talking exclusively to Hello! Online, Nicole Robinson, who co-owns Papouelli with her business partner Maggie Snouck, said of Pippa’s choice: “We were thrilled and delighted that Pippa chose Papouelli for her bridesmaids’ shoes. Having a slight colour to the shoes, rather than a plain cream, complimented the dresses perfectly.”

Continuing, she revealed: “Demand has been high all day - not sold out yet we still have a few. People have also been asking about the other colours to co-ordinate with their wedding themes which has been lovely.”

The shoes, which were also worn by fellow bridesmaids, Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French and Avia Horner, were the perfect compliment to their adorable ivory silk smocked dresses, which came from the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to bespoke Spanish childrenswear designer, Pepa & Co. Since the wedding, the label has introduced a new Celebration collection, meaning you can replicate the entire bridesmaid look. Dresses retail online for £340, while the cute flower crowns cost an additional £48. To complete the sweet ensemble, an ivory bolero cardigan costs £52, cream tights retail for £10.

Princess Charlotte's shoes are from Papouelli, and cost £69

The young bridesmaids accompanied Pippa Middleton and James Matthews down the aisle at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Pippa looked every inch the beautiful bride in a floor-length bridal gown by British designer Giles Deacon. The elegant cap-sleeved bespoke dress featured a high neck and beautiful heart-shaped cut-out detailing to the back. The stunning 33-year-old wore a handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara with a matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham.

Following the 40-minute church ceremony, wedding guests joined the happy couple for a reception at Englefield House, where Pippa's dad Michael Middleton and James' father David Matthews gave short speeches. Guests were also treated to sweet and savoury canapés made by Fiona Cairns, the pastry chef behind Prince William and Kate's wedding cake.

