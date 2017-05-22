Finding your dream bridal gown can be rather a daunting task. But whether you’re planning an all-out elaborate church ceremony, a low-key countryside carry-on or a beachy wedding with a firm nod to boho styling, there’s no need to fret...

The Ozzie organza and feather-appliquéd maxi skirt

With an array of thoughtfully designed feminine silhouettes for the contemporary bride, Halfpenny London has now launched a beguiling 10-piece capsule edit for NET-A-PORTER. Ever so romantic, Kate Halfpenny’s creations marry quintessentially British style with irresistible vintage accents.

Offering a refreshing, somewhat unconventional approach to wedding day dressing, each exquisite design is crafted in the label’s jewel-box boutique and atelier in Bloomsbury. From duchesse-satin to sheer silk tulle, the fabrics drape over the skin with luxurious ease, giving each piece the sort of understated allure that we adore.

The oh-so-elegant satin Luella dress

The drop-waist Stella gown falls just on the right side of slouchy - with its square draped sleeves and soft pockets, it's got easy, breezy appeal by the bucketful, making it just right for the laid-back bride. Cut from deliciously silky satin, the Luella dress manages to be both modern and unashamedly glamorous; the elegant scooping back and plunging neckline will make for the perfect sartorial score on your big day.

The Lenny organza-trimmed satin camisole

If interchangeable separates are more your thing, the label has a handful of wonderfully covetable pieces to fit the bill. Cut from gossamer-fine Italian silk-organza, the Jojo top has been hand-finished with delicate ostrich feather detailing to the sleeves, while the Ozzie skirt is as whimsical as they come, with its decadent organza layers and dainty blossom appliqué.

Whatever your wedding day vibe, it’s safe to say that Halfpenny London’s new capsule collection for NET-A-PORTER has something to suit. The pieces can be shopped at NET-A-PORTER.COM and prices begin at £550.

