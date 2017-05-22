Holly Willoughby made the most of the warm weather – and the first day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show – as she donned a pretty floral frock on Monday. The host of This Morning looked summer-ready in the blue and white cotton number, made by high street favourite, Phase Eight. According to the store's official website, the Lola dress is cut in a flattering shift shape and features a gentle flare in the skirt and floral print lace overlay, as well as an exposed zip at the back. It is currently available online for £110.

"The lovely Holly looking beautiful in our Lola dress," the brand wrote on Instagram, reposting Holly's picture. The TV presenter teamed the summery frock with a pair of nude heeled sandals by Office. The Alana single sole sandals feature a slim stiletto heel and dainty straps, and currently retail for £60 online.

Morning! Today's look on @thismorning dress by @phaseeight shoes by @officeshoes 💙 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 22, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Looking oh-so-sophisticated, Holly wore her centre-parted blonde hair down in her signature waves and went for her usual less-is-more make-up look. The star, who prefers to keep things simple when it comes to beauty, tends to go for a radiant base, a subtle grey-rimmed eye and a swipe of light pink lipstick.

The British beauty often keeps fans updated on her This Morning outfits, taking the time to note where each piece of her easy-to-emulate outfit is from. And Holly's photos are always met with praise from her fans. Replying to her Phase Eight post, one commented on Instagram, "Love this! Fav so far," while a second wrote: "Love love love that dress!! You look beautiful as always Holly."

The mum-of-three has developed an instantly recognisable go-to style over the course of the past few years and many of the looks she posts on Instagram sell out within a matter of hours. We're all familiar with the 'Kate Middleton effect' but are we now experiencing the Holly Willoughby effect? It certainly looks that way.

