Prince George and Princess Charlotte's wedding outfits on sale - all the details

Prince George’s pageboy outfit was simply gorgeous at his aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding of the year on Saturday 20th May. The future king, who will turn four in July, walked down the aisle looking very smart in an ivory double-breasted shirt and silk knickerbockers, from the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to bespoke Spanish childrenswear designer, Pepa & Co. On the brand’s website, George’s traditional outfit can be purchased for a total £341. Along with the prince’s khaki green knickerbockers, there is also a choice of colourwaves in royal blue and champagne sold at £94. To complete the entire look, there is the crisp white double-breasted Peter Pan collar shirt for £89, a £34 silk cummerbund, a pair of plain tights for £10 and leather lace up shoes for £58.

Prince George's smart pageboy outfit will set you back £341

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, who looked simply adorable as she arrived at the church with her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore an ivory silk smocked dress with a large satin bow, which is sold at £340 online. Her cute flower crown costs an additional £48. To complete the sweet look, an ivory bolero cardigan costs £52, setting you back a total of £498.

Princess Charlotte's adorable bridesmaid dress costs £340

The young royals walked behind their aunt and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Pippa looked every inch the beautiful bride in a a floor-length bridal gown by British designer Giles Deacon. The elegant cap-sleeved bespoke dress featured a high neck and beautiful heart-shaped cut-out detailing to the back. The stunning 33-year-old wore a handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara with a matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham.

The young royals looked very smart indeed as they fulfilled their important duties on their aunt's big day

Meanwhile, their mum, Duchess Kate stepped out in an understated powder-pink number by British designer Alexander McQueen, featuring pleat detailing to the back and buttons on the cuffs, which she accessorised with a pair of nude court shoes, a pretty rose-adorned headpiece and special edition earrings by Kiki McDonough. Kate arrived with her husband Prince William, who was dressed in a snappy tailored suit, ivory satin waistcoat and a crimson tie.

Following the 40-minute church ceremony, wedding guests joined the happy couple for a champagne reception at Englefield House, where Pippa's dad Michael Middleton and James' father David Matthews gave short speeches. Guests were also treated to sweet and savoury canapés made by Fiona Cairns, the pastry chef behind Prince William and Kate's wedding cake.

