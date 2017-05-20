Pippa Middleton's wedding dress: what the experts are saying

Rumours have been swirling for months, but on Saturday it was finally revealed that Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress was designed by British fashion designer Giles Deacon. The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister wore a high neck, cap-sleeved ivory gown with a corseted bodice and bespoke lace detailing to marry financier James Matthews, 41, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. We think she looked ravishing, but what do fashion’s finest think? We asked three bridalwear experts for their verdicts…

The lace is a big hit

“It’s simple and pretty,” says David Emanuel, host and creative director of Say Yes to the Dress UK, who also designed Princess Diana’s wedding dress. “I predicted it would be soft and pretty and very English, which it is.” “I love the lace, it looks so clean, so pristine, she looked immaculate,” agrees couture designer Edwing D’Angelo.

It’s a little bit sexy – but not too much

“I think the capped sleeves and delicate v-back show her arms, without being too over the top. It really emphasizes her waist,” says Peta Hunt, editor-at-large, You & Your Wedding magazine. “She’s got the key hole back detail which is how to show a bit of skin without being too much,” agrees bridalwear designer Charlotte Balbier. “I believe if you’re going to show off the back detail then you must go high at the front, and she’s done that. I love the high neck, that’s my favourite part.”

The dress totally suits the setting

“Because it’s an English country wedding, she went for soft and pretty,” explains David Emanuel. “It’s a very English girl’s dress, for the classic English wedding,” agrees Hunt. ”It’s a really appropriate dress for that venue and the fact she’s having a country garden reception.” Hunt thought that the pearl-embellished tulle veil, which was designed by legendary milliner Stephen Jones, flowed beautifully. “It’s Britishness at its best, which is what we needed. She didn’t want loads of sparkle, I’m glad she stuck to her roots.”

Giles Deacon was an excellent choice

“Looking at the dress, she was obviously looking for a romantic feel and I think [Giles Deacon] gave her that with this dress. I absolutely love his work, it was a great choice,” Edwaing D’Angelo says. David Emanuel thinks that the choice of a fashion-forward designer like Deacon over more mainstream or traditional names means Pippa is showing off her fashion credentials. “In his past, he’s worked for big fashion houses and then he went into ready to wear and now he’s doing couture…he’s relatively new on the scene.”

Pippa is going to be a trend-setter

“I’m sure we’re going to get lots of girls following her lead with this dress,” Peta Hunt says. “It’s an easy look for us all to emulate. It is what most girls dream of looking like, I feel.”