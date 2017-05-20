In what everyone is calling the “society wedding of the year,” Pippa Middleton married multi-millionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews. The bride of course, looked spectacular in a Giles Deacon dress, but what were the high-profile guests wearing? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attended the service at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, along with best man Spencer Matthews, notoriously known for appearing on Made in Chelsea. Prince Harry’s girlfriend actress Meghan Markle didn’t attend the service.

Kate looked understated but stunning in a blush pink, long sleeved Alexander McQueen dress - the designer she chose for her own wedding gown. Mother-of-the-bride Carole Middleton appeared to co-ordinate with Kate and wore head to toe pale pink. The jacket is by Catherine Walker & Co.

Princess Eugenie looked elegant in a navy prom-style dress with subtle shoulder cut-out detailing and got extra fashion points for toting a statement Anya Hindmarch “crisp packet clutch” bag. James Middleton’s girlfriend Donna Air arrived in what looked like a cream dress to the wedding. The groom’s brother and best man, Spencer Matthews, greeted guests at the church entrance. His blue waistcoat and orange tie combo was a nice touch. Some of the male guests were sporting loud tartan, possibly because the Matthews family owns an estate in Scotland.

Serena Hood, executive fashion editor at Vogue, looked fabulous is a high-neck blue maxi dress with a white box clutch and gold heels. Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were on the guest list too. And who could forget the page boys and flower girls, who looked utterly adorable in their cream and gold ensembles.