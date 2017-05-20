What Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore to Pippa Middleton’s wedding

For their aunt Pippa Middleton and James Matthew’s wedding, Prince George and Princess Charlotte had core roles as page boy and bridesmaid. Arriving at St Mark’s Church, the beautiful Grade I-listed country church based in Englefield, Berkshire, the young royals looked ultra-sweet as they carried out their special duties on the big day. Their outfits were from Spanish childrenswear designer Pepa Gonzalex of Pepa & Co, which is based in London.

Mum Kate with daughter Princess Charlotte

Prince George, who turns four in July, looked very grown up indeed, wearing an ivory double-breasted silk pleated shirt with Peter Pan collar and pale olive Vienne silk knickerbockers and matching cummerband. The future king followed his aunt down the aisle in a pair of smart soft, leather blucher shoes in light beige, alongside his two-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte.

The adorable little girl, who fulfilled her first official role as bridesmaid, was dressed in an ivory silk gown with frilled collar. The dress featured a nude pink sash with matching trim across the sleeves and neckline with hand-embroidered detailing. The bodice of the dress had a lace panel with a net petticoat and lace trim underneath. Her outfit was accessorised with ivory tights and a flower garland crown in her hair. The duo looked sweeter than ever as they posed for family photographs.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked adorable as bridesmaid and pageboy

The young royals were joined by their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who looked suitably smart in their own wedding outfits. William looked dapper in a smart morning suit with deep red tie and double-breasted cream waistcoat, while Kate turned heads in a blushed pink long-sleeved Alexander McQueen dress teamed with matching pale pink shoesand a floral fascinator in the same colour .

Princess Charlotte her mother the Duchess of Cambridge

In the lead up to the wedding, guesses had been placed on the what Princess Charlotte in particular would wear for her key role. Nicki Macfarlane, who created the four fairytale bridesmaid and flowergirl dresses for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, spoke exclusively to HELLO! to give her own predictions.

The bridal party at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

She said. “We’ve been told it is to be a country wedding, so I should imagine that Princess Charlotte will wear a fairly traditional style with puff sleeves and maybe a Peter Pan collar to suit her age. Maybe made in ivory organza with a green sash to follow the country garden theme and keep the look fresh but traditional.”

After the ceremony, guests, who also included Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle, are expected to head to the Middleton family's home in Bucklebury, seven miles away, for the wedding reception.

After the ceremony, guests, who also included Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle, are expected to head to the Middleton family's home in Bucklebury, seven miles away, for the wedding reception.