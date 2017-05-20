Carole Middleton looked sophisticated as she stepped out in a pale pink number on Saturday to attend her daughter Pippa’s big day. The proud mum arrived with her son James Middleton. Her polished ensemble was teamed with a pair of nude Emmy London Olivia shoes and a matching Natasha clutch. Beauty-wise, the 62-year-old styled her brown, honey-hued hair in loose waves, while in terms of make-up, she opted for muted tones. A pale blush lip finished off her elegant look.

Carole and her husband Michael joined Pippa's sister, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William at the wedding. Kate and William's two young children, George, who turns four in July, and Charlotte, two, are playing key roles at the ceremony as page boy and bridesmaid.

Carole is known for her classic style and over the years she has been captured in plenty of elegant, tailored numbers. For the wedding of her eldest daughter back in 2011, she chose an elegant sky blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress, which she paired with cream court shoes, a co-ordinating clutch bag and a hat by Berkshire-based Jane Corbett. Her look worked beautifully with the Queen’s beautiful lemon outfit and the Duchess of Cornwall’s mint ensemble.

Carole wore a statement blue coat to Prince George's christening in 2013

At another important family occasion, the christening of her eldest grandchild, Prince George, in October 2013, the mother of the bride worked a lace-adorned royal blue coat by Catherine Walker & Co and a dove-grey Jane Corbett hat.

Pippa and James will get married at St Mark's Church in Englefield – a Grade 1-listed country church that dates back to the 13th century. The couple asked Rev. Nick Wynne- Jones, the resident priest at St Mark's to officiate the ceremony. Guests are expected to head to the Middleton family's home in Bucklebury, seven miles away, for the wedding reception.

