Dior muse Jennifer Lawrence looks achingly cool in a new black-and-white video released by the French design house. Part of the Fall 2017 campaign, the black-and-white footage is inspired by the allure of bohemian Paris and shows the actress perched on a chair, ruffling her shoulder-length blonde hair and releasing a tiny bird from a cage.

In the video, Jennifer is dressed in raw-edged denim, a slogan T-shirt and a tailored black jacket. Her come-as-you-are look is elevated by a star-adorned chain necklace. Her complexion looks radiant, with little more than a hint of natural make-up to enhance it. Jennifer’s beauty look has a classic Parisian feel – polished yet somewhat undone.

In March the 26-year-old appeared in a series of black-and-white portraits shot by much-loved French photographer Brigitte Lacombe. Standing with her hands in her pockets, Jennifer’s gaze was fixed firmly on the camera – she looked nonchalant and effortlessly elegant.

The Oscar winning actress joined the Dior cast in 2012 and has since posed in a black trouser suit for a slick campaign photographed by Patrick Demarchelier and appeared looking pretty in pink in the overtly glamorous Dior Addict beauty ads.

The Fall 2017 campaign takes on a decidedly different feel from ones we’ve seen her in before. Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri has voiced her desire to reinvent the label so as to appeal to the modern woman, and the images, which manage to capture the sort of easy elegance we all wish to possess, do exactly that.

The stand-out piece from Chiuri’s second Dior collection is none other than the "We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt that made its debut in autumn of last year.

