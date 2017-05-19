Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a fashion-forward photograph of her wearing a gorgeous floral-print sleeveless dress from British high street brand Warehouse. The TV presenter teamed the stylish spring-ready number – which features an all-over botanical design – with a pair of black strappy stilettos. The dress can be purchased from Warehouse for just £55 and the label have also released a cold-shoulder dress adorned with the same garden-inspired print.

Holly took to Instagram to share her fashion-forward look

Looking oh-so-sophisticated, Holly wore her centre-parted blonde hair down in her signature waves and went for her usual less-is-more make-up look. The star, who prefers to keep things simple when it comes to beauty, tends to go for a radiant base, a subtle grey-rimmed eye and a swipe of light pink lipstick.

Many of us would love to take a leaf out of Holly’s book when it comes to style and so it’s fantastic that the British beauty shares the easy-to-emulate outfit snaps on her social media accounts, taking the time to note where each piece of her look is from.

The star usually plumps for ultra-feminine looks

Yesterday she appeared on This Morning dressed in an ultra-pretty floral applique midi dress from Hope & Ivy. Giving us a serious case of outfit envy, the 36-year-old’s elegant number featured frill detailing to the neckline and satin stitch embroidery to the bodice. Holly rounded off her outfit with a pair of simple peep-toe sandals.

The TV star has developed an instantly recognisable go-to style over the course of the past few years and many of the looks she posts on Instagram sell out within a matter of hours. We’re all familiar with the “Kate Middleton effect” but are we now experiencing the Holly Willoughby effect? It certainly looks that way.

