Cara Delevingne has the ability to wear just about anything and look super-cool, and she certainly proved herself as a serious style icon on Thursday. The 24-year-old, who was hosting the Magnum x Moschino event during Cannes Film Festival, rocked up in a stylish black minidress, by Moschino – naturally. The head turning off-the-shoulder number featured edgy metallic silver zips and showcased the model’s seemingly never-ending, sculpted legs beautifully.

The design was teamed with a pair of patent black heels and an assortment of rings to accessorise. Her ultra-cool look also featured a vibrant red beret emblazed with the slogan ‘Anarchy,’ blue aviator shades and delicate gold hoop earrings.

Cara looked striking in a Parisian inspired ensemble during Cannes Film Festival

Cara’s sartorial style is a force to be reckoned with, and the actress is known for her bold, experimental sense of style. Last month, she worked another head turning look while at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The epitome of gritty glamour, she teamed her new ultra-cool buzzcut with a chic velvet minidress, oozing confidence as she posed on the red carpet in a little black number from Saint Laurent's fall 17 collection, complete with an embellished silver ruffle and keyhole cut-out. Cara paired the design with thigh-high black velvet boots, while dark plum lipstick made her mouth pop against her pale skin.

Cara worked a 'gritty glamour' look on the red carpet earlier in the month

Last night saw the star-studded Opening Gala of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, with some of the biggest stars flock to the red carpet to watch the premiere of Ismael’s Ghost – the festival’s much-anticipated opening film. While Cara was absent from the red carpet, A-listers from all four corners of the globe arrived for the week-long event, from Elle Fanning in her fairy tale-inspired Vivienne Westwood Couture gown, to Susan Sarandon in a pair of statement shades.

