Stylish TV star Holly Willoughby delighted her fans on Thursday with a spring-ready snap of herself dressed in an ultra-pretty floral applique midi dress. Giving us a serious case of outfit envy, the 36-year-old looked superb in the nude-toned pencil dress by British brand Hope & Ivy. The feminine design features lovely frill detailing around the neck and satin stitch embroidery to the bodice – it’s available to purchase for just £130. Holly rounded off her outfit with a pair of simple peep-toe sandals.

Holly Willoughby looked fashion-forward in a dress by British label Hope & Ivy

She wore her blonde hair down in tousled waves and stayed true to her signature pared-back yet polished beauty look. The presenter likes to keep things relatively simple when it comes to make-up – often choosing little more than a flawless base, a subtle smoky eye and a swipe of pink lipstick.

When it comes to fashion, many of us would love to take a leaf out of Holly’s book and so it’s great she shares so many easy-to-emulate outfit snaps on her social media accounts and takes the time to note where each piece of her look can be purchased. Many of the looks Holly wears, including this one, sell out within less than an hour of her posting them on Instagram.

On the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards, Holly turned heads in a Roland Mouret design – a delightful pale blue number. The strapless gown showcased the star’s enviable figure and featured a train that glided beautifully behind her as she made her way into the ceremony.

Holly wore a stunning pale blue number to the BAFTA TV awards

The down-to-earth presenter is known to be a big fan of the British high street and often wears numbers from popular brands such as Marks & Spencer, Topshop and Reiss.

