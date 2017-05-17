Vogue magazine's fashion director, Lucinda Chambers, is stepping down

Lucinda Chambers announced on Wednesday that she will be stepping down from her role as fashion director at British Vogue following a 36-year-career at the publication. Discussing her time at the magazine, Lucinda said when the news broke on the Vogue website: "I adore British Vogue and am so very proud to have been a part of it for so long."

After phoning up Vogue to ask for a job, Lucinda began working at the iconic fashion magazine in 1980, first in the accounts department, quickly leading to her becoming Grace Coddington’s assistant during her reign as fashion director. Lucinda herself became fashion director in 1992, the same year editor-in-chief Alexandra Shulman became editor-in-chief.

STORY: British Vogue appoints Edward Enninful as the first ever male editor-in-chief

Lucinda Chambers has been working at Vogue for 36 years

In a statement on the Vogue website, Alexandra said: "Lucinda has been the most wonderful creative collaborator, as well as friend, throughout my whole editorship. She has produced many of the most influential and inspiring fashion shoots in the world during her time as fashion director of this magazine as well as a huge number of our most remarkable covers.”

Lucinda first started working at Vogue after ringing up the publication to ask for a job

Her departure follows the news that Alexandra will be leaving her long-running role at Vogue in August after 25 years of service, with Edward Enninful taking over the role as the first ever male editor-in-chief. Last month, Jonathan Newhouse, Conde Nast International chairman and chief executive, confirmed the change, stating that Edward is "supremely prepared to assume the responsibility". The successor has previously worked for both Italian and American Vogue.

STORY: Anna Wintour wows in Chanel Haute Couture as she is made a dame

Meanwhile, American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was made a dame by the Queen at Buckingham Palace at the beginning of May. Anna has worked in her role at Vogue since 1988, and recently opened up about her role in reflecting modern times in the industry to Business of Fashion. “What I see happening now is that it is so much easier today for young talent to emerge and be recognised and to find a customer. If you are talented and you use a modern way to communicate and you do all the things that you need to do, you can be established so much more quickly.”

SEE HERE FOR MORE FASHION NEWS...