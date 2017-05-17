Bella Hadid rocked a cosmic look as she arrived at Nice airport ahead of the 70th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. Dressed in a fur-trimmed Marc Jacobs jacket, patchwork jeans, a form-fitting tee and a pair of space-ready metallic 'Mimosa' ankle boots from Topshop – priced at just £65 - the American beauty made a real entrance. Bella chose a Givenchy bowler bag, a pair of oversized retro shades and a statement ring to round off her cool get-up.

The model looked effortlessly cool as she made her way through Nice airport

Beauty-wise, the Victoria’s Secret Angel kept things ultra-simple. She wore very little make-up and looked notably radiant. It’s likely that Bella applied a hydrating sheet mask in-flight, spritzed on a refreshing facial mist and then dabbed a touch of clear balm onto her lips before stepping off the plane.

When it comes to airport dressing, the 20-year-old tends to opt for pared-back ensembles, from crop tops and skinny jeans to sporty colour pop tracksuits, and so this out-there, intergalactic look is a world away from her usual style.

Bella stepped out in New York earlier this month with sister Gigi

A couple of weeks back Bella stepped out wearing a bright blue gilet, leather trousers and black and red biker boots as she joined her sister, Gigi, in New York. To accessorise, she wore a leather beret and enormous shades.

Last month the face of Dior Makeup joined TV presenter Laura Jackson at Selfridges to talk about her skincare routine, beauty inspirations and relationship with sister Gigi. Bella looked ever so sophisticated in a denim bustier, cropped jeans and towering red stilettos.

