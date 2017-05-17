Liam Payne admits to wearing Cheryl's trousers!

Liam Payne has revealed that he loves his partner Cheryl's sense of style so much that he borrows her clothes! The One Direction band member admitted that he was wearing the former X Factor judge's combat trousers while in New York City promoting his new album. The 23-year-old, who welcomed his first child with Cheryl back in March, posed for snaps in camouflage trousers by Dutch designer Ronald Van Der Kemp, which he wore with an oversized grey hoodie. Speaking at the Music Choice, he said: "I just went and started shopping and my misses is a fashionista…These are actually her trousers!"

The new dad recently caused a stir by calling Cheryl his "wife" during an interview on SiriusXM. Fans were quick to question whether the pair have in fact tied the knot, with one tweeting: "Liam: "I left my WIFE and child at home and went straight to in and out burger" WAIT WHAAT." Another added: "Seeing Liam's face light up when he talks about Cheryl and Bear is the most precious thing! He absolutely adores his little family."

In the same interview, Liam also joked about changing baby Bear's nappies while the pair were at the hospital. He said: "I did all the first days' worth of nappy changes, because [Cheryl] was so tired, she slept more or less. All day, there was no poo. I was like this is great, I can handle this.'" He continued to reveal what happened when Cheryl changed their baby son for the first time. "I was like, 'Go on babes.' This was her first ever nappy change. So he poos for the first time, of course he does... I'm looking at him thinking this didn't happen to me all day. That's so unfair. She had to give birth to him and she was the one who got weed on first!"