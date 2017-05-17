Chanel responds to backlash over 'culturally insensitive' boomerang

Chanel has responded to online criticism over its high-priced boomerang product. On Tuesday, U.S. make-up artist Jeffree Star posted an image of the black boomerang featuring the French luxury brand's logo to his Instagram page, and captioned the snap, "Having so much fun with my new #Chanel boomerang."

The post has drawn in over 170,000 likes and caused a heated debate, with some users criticising Chanel for appropriating an aspect of Australian Aboriginal culture, while others were incensed to learn of its £1,130 price tag.

The boomerang is on sale for £1,130

Boomerangs have traditionally been used by Australia's indigenous people as a hunting weapon, with the tool designed to return to the thrower.

Nayuka Gorrie, an Aboriginal writer and activist, tweeted an image of the boomerang with the caption: "When I think about Aboriginal culture, I think @chanel," going on to add: "Have decided to save for the next three years so I can connect with my culture via @chanel."

In response to the backlash, the Paris-based label, helmed by German couturier Karl Lagerfeld, has released a statement apologising for any offence caused.

Chanel has apologised for any offence caused

"Chanel is extremely committed to respecting all cultures, and deeply regrets that some may have felt offended," a representative said in a statement. "The inspiration was taken from leisure activities from other parts of the world, and it was not our intention to disrespect the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and their significance to the boomerang as a cultural object. As such, this object was included into a sportswear range."

The boomerang is part of Chanel's spring 2017 sportswear range, which offers a tennis racket, tennis balls and a paddle board. As of Wednesday, the boomerang remains available for purchase on the official Chanel website.