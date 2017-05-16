The Duchess of Cambridge was the epitome of elegance as she stepped out with her husband, Prince William, to attend the Queen's first garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace. Dressed in a tailored pale blue Christopher Kane coat dress and a coordinating hat by Lock & Co., Kate looked fantastic, and William looked notably sharp in a well-cut morning suit.

Kate looked elegant at the palace event on Tuesday

To accessorise, Kate opted for an embellished clutch bag and a pair of taupe stilettos that lengthened her legs. When it came to her make-up, she went for her signature look: a flawless complexion enlivened by a sweep of soft pink blush, a subtle smoky eye and a muted pink lip. Her ever-glossy dark hair was pinned at the nape of her neck in a stylish chignon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the Queen and Prince Philip at the event, arriving just after 4pm as the national anthem played. Tuesday's event marked the first of three garden parties that the Queen hosts each summer at her iconic London residence. She will also host one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Kate turned heads in an Emilia Wickstead coat dress in Luxembourg last week

Known for her classic approach to style, Kate looked superb as she stepped out in Luxembourg last week, dressed in a bespoke blue Emilia Wickstead coat with long sleeves and a full, subtly pleated skirt. To accessorise, she chose a pair of patent court shoes, a co-ordinating Etui clutch bag and a pair of blue topaz and diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Easter Sunday service last month

The 35-year-old also delighted onlookers last month when she attended the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Kate looked stunning in a stylish cream coat by Catherine Walker - one of her favourite designers - paired with matching nude-toned court shoes and a beautiful hat.

See what Carole Middleton will wear to daughter Pippa's wedding on Saturday...