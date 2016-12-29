Watch Gigi and Bella Hadid rap Nicki Minaj 'Starships'

Not content with taking the fashion industry by storm, Gigi and Bella Hadid just turned their hand to rapping!

A clip has emerged of the sister duo rapping along to Nicki Minaj's song Starships - and they totally nailed it.

😍😅 #Bella #Gigi 😘💕🎀

A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:36am PST

The siblings were backstage at the Victoria's Secret show, and were asked by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing to re-enact the famous song.

Wearing their pink robes and lacy lingerie, Gigi and Bella gave quite the rendition of the 2012 hit, giggling away as they belted out the lyrics.

The clip was brought to our attention by the song's creator, Nicki Minaj. The rapper took to Instagram to share the video, alongside some very approving emojis.

Also backstage at the VS show was Kendall Jenner, who made sure she didn't miss out on the karaoke fun by teaming up with Olivier to sing Rihanna's We Found Love.

We not gonna Forget ❤️ @kendalljenner Check ON www.10magazine.com #meandmyangels

A video posted by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:04pm PST

It was Bella's first Victoria's Secret fashion show and she was delighted to be taking part with her older sister Gigi, telling HELLO! that it felt 'amazing'.

We caught up with the model backstage as she prepared to walk the runway in Paris, and she told us that having her sister there to guide her through it felt like a "comfort blanket".





"My sister is my comfort zone so any time I need her she's right there she's my best friend, she'll tell me her honest opinion about something, she's not going to BS anything," Bella told us.

"It's amazing that I have her here because there's nobody else in the world I'd want to share this with except for her. I can literally look at her and she calms me down."

