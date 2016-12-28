Victoria Beckham is 'delighted and humbled' to receive OBE for services to fashion and charity

Victoria Beckham's year has certainly ended on a high! The fashion designer has reportedly been named on the Queen's New Year's Honours list and is set to be awarded an OBE for services to fashion and charitable causes.

Since leaving the Spice Girls, Victoria has seen huge success with her eponymous fashion line and dressed countless stars in her designs.

Victoria Beckham is one of the most recognised names in fashion

She is also a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador and recently visited South Africa in her role.

A source told the Mail Online that Victoria is 'delighted and humbled' to hear about the honour.

"Victoria is incredibly proud of the fashion brand she has built and ever thankful for her amazing team," they told the publication.





Victoria Beckham in her role as a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador

"She is especially thrilled that her philanthropic work as a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador, creating a voice and awareness for women with HIV that suffer prejudice and discrimination has been recognised in this way."

Victoria has been working in her UN role since 2014.





Victoria's husband David received an OBE in 2003

Victoria isn't the first person in the Beckham family to receive an OBE - her husband David was honoured with one in 2003, something he describes as his proudest moment.

"That day was special for me because I brought my grandparents with me, it made me proud that I could bring them to somewhere that they worshipped for their whole lives," he said.

"Meeting the Queen, it doesn’t get better than that."