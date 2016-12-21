Get the look: Glittering gilded outfits like Ellie Goulding and Karlie Kloss





Celebrities and models alike are hitting the party circuit in glittering and gilded outfits that embrace the gold spectrum. In London, Ellie Goulding chose a Grecian-inspired silhouette in deep-gold lamé, while Karlie Kloss rocked a sequinned gown by Michael Kors in New York City. On the runways of Marchesa, Marc Jacobs and Elie Saab, designers showed that mixing metals and texture is the ultimate in Christmas luxury.



