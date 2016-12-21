Get the look: Glittering gilded outfits like Ellie Goulding and Karlie Kloss

Celebrities and models alike are hitting the party circuit in glittering and gilded outfits that embrace the gold spectrum. In London, Ellie Goulding chose a Grecian-inspired silhouette in deep-gold lamé, while Karlie Kloss rocked a sequinned gown by Michael Kors in New York City. On the runways of Marchesa, Marc Jacobs and Elie Saab, designers showed that mixing metals and texture is the ultimate in Christmas luxury.

  1. Perseverance London Gold Lurex Lace Gown, £225, avenue32.com
  2. Metallic Crispin Drops in Gold, £39, baublebar.com
  3. Tart Dominique Sequinned Georgette Blazer, £81, theoutnet.com
  4. Isabel Marant Etoile Malden Pleated Lamé Midi Skirt, £245, matchesfashion.com
  5. Gold Rush Bag, £242, shoptiques.com
  6. Bazovica Shoes in Gold, £50, aldoshoes.com

