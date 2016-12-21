Meghan Markle needed the perfect shoe when walking into Prince Harry's life, and designer Sarah Flint was just the girl to help her with that. All eyes have been on the Suits star since the Prince confirmed their romance in November, making the 35-year-old's ultra-chic and refined wardrobe a topic of conversation.

Aside from an oversized coat and skinny jeans, the California native has been consistently snapped out and about running errands in a pair of Sarah Flint shoes.

Meghan loves Sarah's Lily flats

"Meghan has worn so many different styles, but I really love the way she wears our flats. Her cool, classic look goes so well with little pointy toe flats!" the designer told HELLO! Canada. Her favorite designs include the Lily flat and Emma pump, the latter being a style that Sarah thinks would be the perfect fit for the Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan and Harry pictured out for the first time

The New Yorker launched her shoe line in 2013

The Parsons and the Fashion Institute of Technology graduate debuted her first collection in 2013. Every design is handmade in Italy, where Sarah honed her skills at the Ars Sutoria School of Design in Milan. Her shoes are currently available on Shopbop, Moda Operandi and SarahFlint.com.

Here, Sarah opens up to Hello! Canada about having found a fan in Meghan and other fashionable celebrities like Amal Clooney, Blake Lively and Mila Kunis.

How does it feel to see Meghan stepping out in your designs?

"Meghan has actually been wearing Sarah Flint for over a year, so I’ve been a fan of her work for quite a while. It's always incredible to see the intensity of the spotlight in moments like this, but we wish her nothing but the best."

Sarah would love to see Kate in her Emma Pumps

You've also found fans in Amal Clooney and other stars. What's it like having celebrities wear your shoes?

"It still feels so surreal! I’ve been lucky enough to have some amazing women wear my shoes and I love to see how they each style them. Just like real women, they each wear them in their own way, whether it’s with a feminine dress or ripped up denim."

Any exciting new designs coming in 2017?

"We have lots of new and exciting pieces in the works for 2017. My spring collection is inspired by flowers and many of the pieces feature hand painted petals."