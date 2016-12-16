Kendall Jenner's craziest outfits of 2016 – as chosen by herself

Kendall Jenner is not afraid of making a style statement, but she has told fans there are a number of outfits she wore in 2016 that she thought were particularly crazy.

The 21-year-old reflected on her fashion choices from the past 12 months in a post on her official app, and said she felt that she had identified her natural style.

Kendall Jenner said this outfit was one of her craziest fashion choices of 2016

"I feel like I've really found my personal style this year," Kendall wrote on her app. "I used to like calling my look 'normcore with a twist,' lol. Every once in a while, I like to wear a full head-to-toe statement-making outfit, though!"

The outfits that are particular standouts for Kendall include the blonde wig, pink corset dress and fluffy top combo she wore after the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week in March.

The model wore these embroidered trousers at New York Fashion Week

Another was an eclectic ensemble that saw her team a vintage ZZ top t-shirt with an Anine Bing bralet and Talbot Runhof pleated palazzo trousers for an outing in early June.

Making the shortlist was a street style look that included a statement pair of floral over-the-knee boots. Teamed with a black mini skirt, white tank and nautical-inspired chain necklace it was definitely an attention grabbing outfit.

Kendall's 21st birthday outfit made the shortlist

The model added an outfit she wore during September's New York Fashion Week to her round-up of her five boldest looks. Kendall channelled the embroidery trend in a pair of floral Zuhair Murad trousers which she styled with a black You Am I cropped cami layered over a white t-shirt.

Completing the round up was the peekaboo Julien Macdonald jumpsuit she wore for her 21st birthday celebrations in November.