Christmas party outfit ideas

Party season is well underway, but if you still haven't got your hands on that all-important Christmas party outfit fear not! We've rounded up some of the biggest trends taking over the high street this season so you can find your perfect dancefloor-ready look…

GOTHIC GLAMOUR

Sequins and glitter are always a festive favourite, but this year they're getting a gothic spin in head-to-toe black and a mix of textures including velvet, leather and faux furs. Let it girls like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin be your inspiration for this look; mix a vintage band t-shirt with velvet pieces or rock head-to-toe black for an effortlessly cool take on after dark glamour.

You can't really go wrong with a slip dress. The nineties-inspired piece has been reimagined for AW16 in a range of colours and textures, including the season's key texture – velvet. We love the way model Gizele Oliveira styles hers, teaming a black mini with a chunky choker and burgundy ankle boots.

EIGHTIES GLITZ

If it was acceptable in the eighties, it's even more acceptable now! Retro influences are making a comeback, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley displays how to work the look to perfection.

CHIC TAILORING

Why not borrow from the boys in a suit? We love the way Lily Donaldson has put a glamorous spin on her cobalt blue two-piece by adding barely there heels and a dazzling diamond necklace.

COLD SHOULDER

The cold shoulder trend has been a major player throughout 2016, and shows no sign of going anywhere just yet. It has evolved for party season to add a directional update to jumpsuits, bodycon dresses and blouses. Take cues from Olivia Culpo and tie your hair back to show off the cut out detail.