We're used to seeing Duchess Kate in her nude high heels and stylish designer dresses, but the reality of the Duchess' life in Norfolk is very different to her high-fashion image. Day to day, Kate's a mum to two rambunctious children – and as all mums know, looking good whilst taming toddlers can be a challenge to say the least.

As ever, Kate manages to add her own elegant style to her low-key mummy uniform, tricky the tricky balance between fashion and function. HELLO! takes some tips from the hands-on royal mum!

Comfy jeans

A good pair of jeans can be ideal for sponging off whatever food Princess Charlotte flicks her mother's way, and any mum will know that comfortable jeans can make all the difference when you're spending the day running around after your toddler. Kate favours skinny jeans - often picking up a pair from high street giants Zara - to show off her enviable figure and make for instant glamour, especially when she's running around after Prince George at the polo!

A parka jacket

Little boys and girls need to get some fresh air, even if it's pouring down with rain. With this neutral-toned parka jacket Kate wore to visit the Pacific Grace in Canada, she can easily supervise little George and Charlotte as they play outside, whatever the weather. Take note from the stylish royal and team with skinny black jeans and white trainers for ultimate laidback chic.

Patterned tops

The Duchess made the brave decision to attend the children's tea party in Canada wearing a white gown, but in normal everyday life she is much more conservative in her childcare attire. Patterned tops and stripes are a great choice for any mums who don't know when the next sticky handprint is about to arrive – and a month after giving birth to George, Kate was already favouring the look for a visit to Anglesea.

Sturdy boots

The British weather can be volatile especially during the colder months, so a pair of sturdy flat boots for keeping your feet warm and pain-free when you're up and about running errands with your children all day! Kate often turns to brands Hunter and Le Chameau for her stylish boots, and during her royal tour of India and Bhutan with Prince William was spotted unveiling a chic pair from Penelope Chivers which proved ideal as the couple enjoyed a three-hour hike to a monastery.

Flat shoes

While Kate is often spotted in her trusty L.K. Bennett heels for official engagements, her day-to-day style is much more relaxed. The mother-of-two often favours flat ballet pumps from French Sole, and has also been spotted in a pair of suede Mint Velvet plimsolls on a number of occasions, which ensure she maintains her fashion credentials while also being practical enough to chase after her active offspring.

A large handbag

Kate owns an impressive number of clutch bags, but mummy duties call for something a lot bigger to carry around snacks, toys and changes of clothes for George and Charlotte. The Duchess' bag of choice? A Longchamp Le Pliage tote bag. This nylon tote can easily be cleaned, folds down to a small size and is another thrifty fashion choice from Duchess Kate, with some sizes available for less than £50.