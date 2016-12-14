Watch: Kate Moss goes rock and roll in Elvis Presley's The Wonder of You video

Kate Moss delighted fans when she stepped into the shoes of Elvis Presley for the music video for his track, The Wonder of You, recently. Now, we have a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the fun project!

The 42-year-old filmed scenes for the promo, which features The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, at London's Abbey Road Studios. Showing off a rock chick vibe, Kate dressed her lean and slender frame in a black leather jumpsuit, which was inspired by Elvis's iconic suit from his 1968 Comeback Special.

With her blonde tresses left loose in voluminous tousled waves, Kate's striking facial features were highlighted with heavily lined eyes, smoky eyeshadow and subtle tones of blusher.

This is not the first time the mother-of-one has appeared in a music video. She starred in The White Stripes' I Just Don't Know What to Do with Myself and Sir Elton John's classic song Something About the Way You Look Tonight. Speaking about the project, Kate said: "I was so excited to be asked to be involved in this project, anything for Elvis."