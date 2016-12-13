Stop what you're doing – brunch emojis have landed

After a long period of having to do without brunch emojis, we can FINALLY communicate all things avocado, croissants and prosecco with the new iOS update!

a-brunch-1a

The new emojis are about to up your Sunday texting game 

The 10.2 update includes a slew of new food emojis – and even redesigns of old favourites, including a brand new peach.

The beloved doughnut has more sprinkles, the cucumber is sliced up and the sushi now has salmon and tuna.

a-brunch-2a

The avocado emoji has been a long time coming...

Alongside the brunch emojis, we can now choose from kiwi, baguette, peanuts, salad, honey, orange and paella.

But perhaps our favourite has to be a pregnancy emoji to illustrate the 'food baby' feeling after a big meal!  

What do you think?

