Kim Cattrall hints at Sex and the City spin-off

While Sex and the City fans are still holding out hope for a third movie, there could be another exciting project on the cards. Kim Cattrall has been dropping hints that she could be making a spin-off to the popular sitcom focused on her character Samantha Jones.

When US talk show host Wendy Williams addressed the rumours in November, Samantha caused excitement among fans when she retweeted the video and replied: "I'm so unbelievably flattered & moved @WendyWilliams Can't WAIT 2 get back 2 the serious business of making u all laugh! Fingers x'd."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kim Cattrall has been hinting at a Sex and the City spin-off

Kim didn't confirm the rumours, but has continued to drop hints on social media by posting photos of herself in character on what appears to be a film or TV set. That outfit looks like something Samantha would wear, right?

"My 1st Boomerang, Honey! Channelling Ms Samantha Jones once again…" she captioned the post.

Meanwhile Kim's make-up artist Nick Barose also dropped hints by writing that they were working on a "secret project" together when he shared a photo of them together on Instagram.

The cast haven't ruled out reuniting for a new movie

"Reunited! @KimCattrall #SecretProject," he wrote.

So could a spin-off be on the cards or is Kim just teasing us? Time will tell!

The cast has not ruled out reuniting for a third film, with Sarah Jessica Parker hinting earlier this year that the project could be kicking off soon.

"I will say that the idea, it rests in the butler's pantry," she told CBS' Sunday Morning. "Not on the table, but somebody is holding it fairly nearby."