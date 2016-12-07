Victoria Beckham shares hilarious snap of herself on Instagram

Victoria Beckhammay not be known for smiling, but she's certainly not scared to poke fun at herself. The fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a funny snap of herself – much to her fans' delight.

Victoria looked chic as ever as she stepped out in New York

While visiting New York to present her new Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, Victoria was spotted out and about rocking a cool look from her new range. Sporting a black and white graphic print dress and white heels, the former Spice Girl topped off her look with a brown furry clutch bag.

A fan then altered an image of her, adding eyes to the clutch and showing Victoria walking seven dogs.

The fashion designer shared this funny snap on Instagram

Victoria shared the pic, writing: "Contrary to this picture I'm not carrying a Pomeranian but my favourite new #VBPreAW17 tissue bag in teddy bear faux fur! X VB"

The day after, Victoria stepped out rocking another stylish look. The mum-of-four wore a ribbed, form-fitting mustard dress and topped off the look with the same white heels – and, of course, her signature oversized sunglasses.

Victoria has been rocking her winter wardrobe during her New York trip

While Victoria is presenting her new collection in New York, her son Cruz has unveiled his debut single, If Every Day Was Christmas.

The song was played on Capital FM on Wednesday morning and the 11-year-old told host Dave Berry that the track is "two of my favourite things – singing and Christmas."