Jennifer Aniston wows in £3554 jumpsuit at Office Christmas Party premiere

When it comes to red carpet style, Jennifer Aniston never strays too far from her tried-and-tested formula of chic all-black ensembles, and her appearance at the premiere for her new film Office Christmas Party was no exception.

The actress looked stunning in a black jumpsuit from designer Brandon Maxwell, which featured ruched one shoulder detail and wide legs. Jennifer teamed the £3554 design with burgundy heels and a black clutch bag.

Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous in a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit

With her blonde hair worn down and straight, Jennifer completed the look with dazzling leaf earrings and a number of silver bracelets. She also had a tailored black coat on hand to drape over her shoulders as she left the event at New York's Landmark Sunshine Cinema.

Jennifer is currently promoting her role in the Christmas comedy, and has made a number of television appearances in the UK to discuss the new film. During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine at the end of November, she discussed how she would be spending Christmas with her husband Justin Theroux and his "incredible" family.

The actress is promoting her film Office Christmas Party

"[They're an] incredible family," she said. "All of them, each different and interesting and fabulous. They're an incredible family."

Jennifer also went on to discuss the possibility of reprising her role as Rachel Green in the hit sitcom Friends. "Honestly I don't know what we would do," she explained. "I think that period of time was nostalgic, our faces weren't stuffed into cell phones, we weren't checking Facebook and Instagram. We were in a room together, we were in a coffee shop talking having conversations, we have lost that."