The 2016 Fashion Awards honour some of the most talented designers, models and teams in the industry. See the winners who were announced during the prestigious ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday...

BRITISH EMERGING TALENT

Molly Goddard

BRITISH MENSWEAR DESIGNER

Craig Green for Craig Green

BRITISH WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

ISABELLA BLOW AWARD FOR FASHION CREATOR

Bruce Weber

BRITISH BRAND

Alexander McQueen

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS LEADER

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

INTERNATIONAL URBAN LUXURY BRAND

Vetements

NEW FASHION ICON

Willow and Jaden Smith

INTERNATIONAL MODEL

Gigi Hadid

Photo: © Rex

INTERNATIONAL ACCESSORIES DESIGNER

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

INTERNATIONAL READY-TO-WEAR DESIGNER

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

SWAROVSKI AWARD FOR POSITIVE CHANGE

Franca Sozzani