All the winners from the 2016 Fashion Awards
The 2016 Fashion Awards honour some of the most talented designers, models and teams in the industry. See the winners who were announced during the prestigious ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday...
BRITISH EMERGING TALENT
BRITISH MENSWEAR DESIGNER
Craig Green for Craig Green
BRITISH WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
ISABELLA BLOW AWARD FOR FASHION CREATOR
Bruce Weber
BRITISH BRAND
Alexander McQueen
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS LEADER
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
INTERNATIONAL URBAN LUXURY BRAND
Vetements
NEW FASHION ICON
Willow and Jaden Smith
INTERNATIONAL MODEL
Gigi Hadid
INTERNATIONAL ACCESSORIES DESIGNER
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
INTERNATIONAL READY-TO-WEAR DESIGNER
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
SWAROVSKI AWARD FOR POSITIVE CHANGE
Franca Sozzani
