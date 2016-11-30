Exclusive: We chat workouts with the Victoria's Secret angels

We all know that the Victoria's Secret angels put lots of time and effort into looking the way they do - especially when showtime is approaching!

So we were keen to know how the models had been preparing to hit the famous catwalk when we went backstage at the 2016 show in Paris on Wednesday.

Bella Hadid is walking the show for the first time alongside her sister Gigi, and when we grabbed her for a quick chat while she was getting her make-up done, she summed it up perfectly: "I've worked my butt off to get into the shape I'm in!"

Bella has been showing off her gruelling boxing sessions on Instagram

Indeed, the 20-year-old has been sharing her intense workout sessions with her fans, posting videos of boxing intervals on Instagram.

Alessandra Ambrosio, who is walking the show for the 16th time, echoed Bella. "I train really hard," she told us. "Every year I get older so I have to work out a little bit harder!

"I've been doing a lot of Tracy Anderson and I love it - it's my new favourite workout."





Alessandra has been using the Tracy Anderson method to get into shape for the 2016 show

We also managed to chat to Josephine Skriver, who became an angel earlier this year and described the Victoria's Secret fashion show as "my favourite day of the year!".

As for her exercise regime, Josephine revealed she is naturally very active so having to work out really isn't a problem.





Josephine is a fan of exercising and working out, crediting it as her 'therapy'

"I don't remember my life without being an active person or without working out," she told us.

"For me, it's just what I do, it's my therapy, so being an angel you work out all year round but you do have to ramp it up before the show.





The model prefers not to do cardio as she wants to add to her frame rather than lose weight

"I lift heavier, because I've got to grow that but! I actually cut cardio though, because the last thing I want to do is lose weight. I want to build my shape - I'm a stick naturally, so I want to build my shape." *cue jealousy from us*

