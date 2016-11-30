Exciting news, Sarah Jessica Parker fans! The Sex and the City star is opening her very own boutique where fans can shop her SJP Collection of shoes, accessories and handbags, along with her recently launched LBDs line.

However rather than choosing her native New York to set up shop, the boutique is set to open at MGM National Harbour, a new casino and luxury shopping centre in Washington, D.C.

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening her first boutique

Announcing the exciting news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Sarah Jessica posted a photo of herself wearing a high visibility jacket and helmet as she toured the construction site.

She added the caption: "Today I reveal every detail of our long held secret! After many trips on @amtrak to DC, on-site construction visits, meetings on design and curating a very special collection we are opening our first standalone @sjpcollection store inside the brand new @mgmmationalharbor.

"The big launch is on December 8th and I'm counting down the hours, minutes and seconds until we officially open the doors. Because perhaps then I will actually believe it's real."

The actress said she is counting down the days until the shop opens to the public

In a separate statement the 51-year-old added: "Opening a standalone store has long been a dream we have been working towards and we feel truly privileged to be doing so with the expertise, guidance and support of our brilliant partners at MGM Resorts."

The store will be a one-stop shop to snap up Sarah Jessica's highly-coveted footwear collection, which was previously only available at US department stores Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom. Her new line of little black dresses will also be available.

Looks like it could be time to plan a trip to the States!