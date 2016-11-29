Preparation for this year's Victoria's Secret show in Paris is bigger and better than ever. We’ve already seen fifty of 2016's hottest models travel to Paris (most on board Victoria's Secret's own jet in matching VS Paris t-shirts) and strut their stuff on the Parisian promenade in the build up to the show.

The Victoria's Secret show is being filmed in Paris

2016 sees the return of Victoria’s Secret legends such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima return to the catwalk, while recent mums Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel are said to be suffering serious FOMO as they stay home this year with their little ones.

The latest generation of popular IT girls of super standing such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Hill will all be joining the squad again, while younger sister Bella is set to make her grand debut after slaying her audition earlier this year.

We caught up with Taylor Hill about her pre-show preparations

For our Jan/Feb issue we caught up with VS Angels Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt and Taylor Hill about the extensive pre-show preparations, working out and what they love about being a Victoria’s Secret angel. Read our interview with the gorgeous Taylor Hill below, or pick up a copy to get all four!

What is a show fitting like?

"It's full of nervous energy – when you get your outfit you’re so excited and happy. It's such a special moment."

How did you feel when you became an Angel?

"I was literally shocked. I thought it was a joke - I couldn’t believe it was for real."

Do you have a favourite look from a show?

"Yes, my outfit last year with the American flag. It was pretty cool to represent America."

Do you miss your cute miniature doodle dog Tate when you’re working?

"Yes, I'm obsessed with him. He’s my best friend!"

What do you wear off-duty?

"I'm a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl – casual but cool with a pop of colour and a Victoria's Secret bralet."

Watch the Victoria’s Secret show at victoriassecret.com on 5th December, with special musical performances from Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd, we can't wait!!