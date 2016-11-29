I might be a bit biased, but Melbourne girls are made of strong stuff. Hailing from my hometown is this month’s cover star, supermodel Jessica Hart.

Apart from being a total pro on our photoshoot, she was also refreshingly candid in her interview.

I love that she is so open about her teenage antics – “I was a little s…” – and her once- combative relationship with her hard- working single mum – “I gave her hell”. Now 30, she’s at the top of her game, totally loved up with her beau Stavros Niarchos and on great terms with her mum. Go girl!

There was much excitement at HFM Towers when we attended the British Society of Magazine Editors awards at The Sheraton Grand in London. It was an honour to have made the shortlist for Editor of the Year among such a talented group of peers – and proved an eventful night, too, after we were all evacuated onto Piccadilly mid-awards when the fire alarm went off! We seem to have a thing with hotel alarms at HFM...

Everything’s hygge these days, so we’ve given you our interpretation of easy, cosy living with the aptly titled ‘lazy girl’s guide’ to winter dressing (p16) – maxi dresses and supersized sweaters, basically – and our stunning fashion shoot featuring Nordic- style knits and slouchy coats (p58).

Here's to health and harmony in 2017!

Juliet Herd, Editor

