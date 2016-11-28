H&M release heart-warming Christmas advert directed by Wes Anderson

H&M is the latest retailer to release an epic movie-style advert for Christmas. The brand recruited Wes Anderson to direct its four-minute long film, which also stars Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody.

Entitled Come Together, the story takes place on a train travelling through a snowy landscape on Christmas Eve, where Adrien is the conductor.

Adrien Brody stars in the new H&M Christmas advert

A number of lone passengers are travelling to visit their loved ones for Christmas, but the snowy weather means there is an unexpected delay to their journey. But rather than let the disrupted journey ruin their Christmas, the conductor arranges an alternative celebration complete with a freshly decorated tree and a festive brunch.

He invites the passengers to come together to celebrate rather than sitting in their carriages, and it is truly heart-warming!

"The winter train ride, under Wes Anderson's direction, is the perfect setting for H&M's Christmas collection full of relaxed, wearable elegance. It's about mixing the informal with a sense of occasion, capturing the holiday mood for both dressing up and getting cosy with loved ones," saidPernilla Wohlfart, H&M's Head of Design and Creative Director.

The advert was directed by Wes Anderson

The advert's star, Adrien Brody said: "This story may resonate more than ever at a time in the world where we could all do with giving a stranger a hug."

H&M is not the only retailer to recruit an A-list cast for its Christmas campaign; Burberry enlisted Sienna Miller, Lily James, Domhnall Gleeson and Dominic West to star in its film, The Tale of Thomas Burberry, which was released at the beginning of November.

Written by Matt Charman and directed by Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia, the three-minute clip was so gripping, many viewers called for it to be transformed into a feature film.

Meanwhile John Lewis kicked off the festive period in style by unveiling Buster the Boxer as the star of its hotly anticipated 2016 advertising campaign.