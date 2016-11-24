Linda Evangelista gives her opinion on the new generation of supermodels

Linda Evangelista has nothing but praise for the next generation of supermodels. Joining the debate over whether social media stars including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella deserve their success, the model admitted they could teach her a thing or two.

"They can give me advice," Linda told PeopleStyle at a recent event. "They're so fabulous, they've got the world in their hands. They're so aware and so in control – they're just so fabulous."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Linda-Evangelista-1

Linda Evangelista has praised the new generation of supermodels 

She is not the only nineties supermodel to give the girls her seal of approval. Cindy Crawford is also a fan of fashion's new faces, saying: "To me when your name breaks out of just the fashion world and other people are aware of you, that is what 'supermodel' has come to mean."

Likewise Amber Valetta, who said: "These girls are really smart and clever, and they figured out how to be brands."

However Stephanie Seymour was forced to apologise after appearing to take aim at the models in an interview with Vanity Fair in June. The 48-year-old said they shouldn't be called supermodels, instead choosing to call them "b****** of the moment".

Kendall-Gigi-1

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were described as "fabulous" 

Kendall addressed Stephanie's comments with a post on her official app, asking how the retired supermodel would feel if her 11-year-old daughter Lily faced the same criticism.

"I guarantee you that she didn't imagine someone so publicly shaming her daughter when she made those comments about us…" Kendall wrote.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star argued that she and Gigi had worked hard to establish their modelling careers, and it didn't take anything away from Stephanie's success.

"If people want to call Gigi and I supermodels now, it doesn't take anything away from supermodels of the past," Kendall reasoned. "Obviously I have so much respect for those women, but right now, we're the models of this time. Significant? Maybe. Hardworking? For sure."

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below