Chrissy Teigen hits back at Twitter trolls with amusing videos

Chrissy Teigen has the perfect response to Twitter trolls. The model hit back at people who criticised her for wearing a revealing dress to the American Music Awards in a series of hilarious videos on Wednesday.

Outspoken Chrissy was hosting a Thanksgiving themed Twitter Q&A for her fans, but in between answering questions about her cooking tips and tricks, she responded to a number of critical comments with the sassy humour she is known and loved for.

Chrissy Teigen was criticised for her revealing AMAs dress

"@chrissyteigen could've just wore pants," a user called Alivia wrote. But Chrissy wasn't taking the criticism to heart. "Well, Alivia, hindsight is 20/20," she replied. "Just like your mum when she named you with an 'A' instead of an 'O.'"

However the fan was thrilled to get a response, tweeting: "Getting roasted by Chrissy. One more thing checked off the bucket list! @chrissyteigen THANK U."

The tweets didn't end there - after telling one follower she was a "lady", he replied to say: "A lady doesn't speak like you do or dress that way".

Chrissy's response? "Oh Sean, I wake up every day just wanting to please you, so I'm so sorry I disappointed you. Listen I don't know what I can say, but wow. I apologise. I didn't mean it to happen, I'm sorry Sean."

Then when one fan asked "best way to handle the haters?" Chrissy replied: "Write them back so they delete their accounts. Happens every time like clockwork, baby."

Chrissy issued an amusing apology after suffering a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the American Music Awards while wearing a Yousef Akbar gown with two daring splits. However the designer was delighted to see the 30-year-old wearing the design.

"Someone with her personality and her confidence is perfect for that sort of dress," he told the Daily Mail.