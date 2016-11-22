The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, looked as chic as ever as she stepped out for an official engagement at the Natural History Museum on Tuesday afternoon. The 34-year-old mastered autumnal dressing, opting for a dark floral-patterned midi dress with a keyhole cutout on the neckline as she attended a children's tea party held in honour of the museum's famous exhibit 'Dippy the Dinosaur'.

The dress was from one of her favourite high street designers, LK Bennett, and is named 'Cersei'. It retailed for £375, with stock selling fast within moments of being identified as 'The Kate Effect' once again took hold.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kate turned heads in a chic LK Bennett dress

Ever the fashionista, the mother-of-two paired the elegant gown with her favourite Kiki 'Lauren' leaf earrings, completing the outfit with a pair of grey pumps also thought to be from LK Bennett. Her glossy brunette locks were left worn down in her signature Chelsea blowdry style, while her make-up consisted of a brown smoky eye and flushed cheeks for ultimate daytime glamour.

During the visit the Duchess showed off her maternal side as she joined primary school students for an afternoon of arts and crafts to mark Dippy the Dinosaur's upcoming nationwide tour which kicks off in January. Kate was spotted helping the children make dinosaur egg-topped pencils and even took part herself, delicately gluing red and white patterned paper onto a shell.





The Duchess attended a children's tea party at the Natural History Museum



She told pupils that her son Prince George is a big fan of dinosaurs, revealing that his favourite is the T-Rex because it is "the noisiest and scariest", adding that he "loves dinosaurs and volcanoes" and has been studying them at school. The Duchess also opened up about her adorable daughter Princess Charlotte, revealing that her little girl is "extremely chatty" and "always wants to have a play date with George."



